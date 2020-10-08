Home

Partridge Ruth Passed away unexpectedly
but peacefully on 26th September 2020 at Yew Tree Nursing Home, Yapton, aged 83 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her husband and those who
knew her during an eventful life.
At her own request there will be
no funeral service, her body
will be cremated and interred at
St. Philips Cemetery, Arundel.
Those who knew her may wish to commemorate her passing and contribute to one of the charities she herself supported; RSPB, Air Ambulance or Guide Dogs for the Blind. Donations c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
My dearest Ruth, may you rest in peace.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
