Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shahruzi Irani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shahruzi Irani

Notice Condolences

Shahruzi Irani Notice
Irani Shahruzi Passed away peacefully on
30th December 2019 aged 64.
Much loved husband of Danielle (Deceased). He will be very sadly missed by all of his family
and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 10.15am. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -