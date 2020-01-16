Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Sheila Taylor

Notice Condolences

Sheila Taylor Notice
Taylor Sheila Patricia Sadly passed away on
5th January 2020 at Homebeech Nursing Home, Bognor Regis.
Beloved Wife of the late Ian,
Mother of Paul, Mark, Sarah and Lisa,
Nanny of Harley, Daisy and Joe.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11.45am. All flowers are welcome and donations, if desired, to Dementia UK can be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis.
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
