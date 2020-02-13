|
Brown Shirley Muriel Passed away peacefully at home on 20th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Leslie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 11.00am.
Flowers or donations in Shirley's memory to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020