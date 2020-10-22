|
SMITH Stafford John Hallings Passed away peacefully on Thursday 17th September,
at St Richards Hospital,
Chichester, aged 90.
Beloved father,
brother and grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
St Wilfred's Church, Bognor on Thursday October 29th 2020
at 12.15 followed by cremation
at Chichester Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
attendance by invitation only.
Family flowers only. Donations to the British Red Cross c/o Lee-Hobson Funeral Service Ltd, 29 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2LN,
01243 820020.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 22, 2020