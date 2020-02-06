|
|
|
Randall Stella Passed away peacefully in
St Richard's Hospital on
27th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Stella will be remembered especially for her wicked sense of humour.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th February
at Chichester Crematorium, 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, to Leukaemia UK or
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020