Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Skilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Skilton

Notice Condolences

Stephen Skilton Notice
Skilton Stephen Richard
"Steve" Tragically taken on 30th January 2020 aged 61 years.
Loving Partner to Jackie and a loved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend. Stephen will be sadly missed and will be remembered for his honesty, consideration and sense of humour.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John The Baptist Church, Westbourne on Friday
28th February 2020 at 10am followed by committal at Westbourne Cemetery at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, in Steve's name, to RNLI or Help For Heroes can be made payable by cheque and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -