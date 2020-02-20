|
|
|
Skilton Stephen Richard
"Steve" Tragically taken on 30th January 2020 aged 61 years.
Loving Partner to Jackie and a loved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend. Stephen will be sadly missed and will be remembered for his honesty, consideration and sense of humour.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John The Baptist Church, Westbourne on Friday
28th February 2020 at 10am followed by committal at Westbourne Cemetery at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, in Steve's name, to RNLI or Help For Heroes can be made payable by cheque and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020