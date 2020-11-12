|
|
|
SOFFE Stephen John It is with much sadness
we announce that Steve passed away on 30th October 2020, aged 61 years.
Deeply loved and greatly
missed by his family,
he will be forever in our hearts.
A service will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday
17th November 2020 at 11.00.
Unfortunately, due to
current circumstances,
attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please however
donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice
in memory of Steve
would be most welcome.
All enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester,
PO19 7LS. Telephone 01243 782136.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 12, 2020