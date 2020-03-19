|
HANWELL Stewart Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th February 2020, aged 92.
Much loved father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Well known bee keeper of Lavant.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Lavant
on Friday 3rd April at 11am.
Family flowers only.
All welcome, no black necessary
but a splash of yellow if possible.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to British Heart Foundation c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kingsham Avenue,
Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020