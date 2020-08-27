|
|
|
Patrick Sue It is with great sadness that I
report of the passing of Sue Patrick
on the 14th August 2020,
after a brief struggle with cancer.
It is some solace that Sue died peacefully at St Wilfrid's Hospice,
while partner Mike, and children
Jono and Fi were in attendance.
Sue was 60 years young.
Sue will be sorely missed by
family and friends and remembered
by many as a respected teacher
and head teacher of local schools.
Due to current restrictions,
there will be a private funeral,
but a memorial service is being
considered for next year.
Please note that only family flowers
will be at the service, but donations,
in Sue's memory, can be sent to:
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG, Telephone: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk, following the links to Sue.
A memorial page is also
available at this site.
A live video stream of the service will be available, details available from Reynolds Funeral Service.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 27, 2020