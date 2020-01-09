|
FLEGGSON Sybil Maisie Passed away peacefully at home in West Ashling on 2nd January 2020 aged 78 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired,
to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG tel: 01243 773311 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020