Sylvia Green Notice
GREEN Sylvia Molly 3rd October 1932
- 20th June 2020
Our beloved wife, mother,
grandma, great-grandma,
auntie and friend.
Sixty-seven joyous years of
marriage to Ken,
many of those spent in Bognor.
The most wonderful woman
that our family has known,
it was an honour to be loved by her.
For all enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Sylvia's memory to
The Lewy Body Society via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street
West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 25, 2020
