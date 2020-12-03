Home

Sylvia Millman

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Millman Notice
MILLMAN Sylvia Mary Peacefully on Thursday 26th
November 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved sister of the late Muriel
and sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions a private
family funeral has been arranged.
Donations if desired for St Wilfrid's
Hospice and/or Great Ormond Street
Children's Hospital may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG.
Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020
