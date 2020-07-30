|
|
|
Newall Sylvia Betty It is with great sadness
we announce the death
of Sylvia Betty Newall.
Our much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 20th 2020, aged 96.
She was known to many people from the local area and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Her services are at St. Anne's, East Wittering and Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August, 2020.
Due to current guidelines, both are invitation only. The Crematorium do offer a Live Streaming service for
those unable to attend.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020