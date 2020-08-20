Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Ames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Ames

Notice Condolences

Terry Ames Notice
Ames Terry Fell asleep on
August 11th 2020.
Much loved and devoted husband, soul mate and best friend to Kim, loving and devoted dad to Paul, Lisa, Trina, Julia and Tony. Proud grandad to Charlie, Ella, Jenson, Jake, Jayden, Josh, Kieron and Caitlin.
Thank you for leaving me the greatest gift of all, our five beautiful children.
I will never stop loving you.
Sleep tight my Terry Bear.
Your loving wife, Kim xxx.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrids Hospice
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -