|
|
|
Ames Terry Fell asleep on
August 11th 2020.
Much loved and devoted husband, soul mate and best friend to Kim, loving and devoted dad to Paul, Lisa, Trina, Julia and Tony. Proud grandad to Charlie, Ella, Jenson, Jake, Jayden, Josh, Kieron and Caitlin.
Thank you for leaving me the greatest gift of all, our five beautiful children.
I will never stop loving you.
Sleep tight my Terry Bear.
Your loving wife, Kim xxx.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrids Hospice
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020