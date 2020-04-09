Home

LONGLAND Thomas Robin James After a long battle with cancer, sadly passed away - 28th March 2020, aged 37.
A caring angel who brought so much love, joy and a beautiful smile to every person he touched. Beloved father to Jacob and eternal brother to Mark, Allen, Steven, Jason, and uncle to Bo & Dax. Tom you were taken from us far too early, but you leave a legacy of kindness and love never to be forgotten. Rest in peace,
reunited with Mum & Dad.
A memorial service & celebration of Tom's life will be arranged in the future. (You"ll Never Walk Alone) X
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020
