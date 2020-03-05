|
|
|
Beers-Baker Toby Was born on 17th November 1986. He attended Jessie Younghusband Primary and Chichester High School for Boys, before studying at
Oxford Brookes University.
Toby loved animals (particularly cats), holidays, food and drink, and the company of his friends. He was calm, kind, generous, and so very funny. Tragically, on Friday 21st February,
Toby was fatally struck by a vehicle on the outskirts of Oxford. He had lived in Oxford since university, and having built several businesses over this time was
a well loved and respected figure in
the nightlife industry.
His mother, sister, and girlfriend
are hugely proud of his many accomplishments and amazing reputation - all of which are
testament to what a truly talented
and unique individual he was.
The funeral will be held
at 1pm on Friday 20th March at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, and afterwards at The Chichester
Rugby Club on Oaklands Park.
Any of Toby's friends wishing to pay their respects will be very welcome.
A Memorial and Tribute to Toby will be held in Oxford at a later date.
Oaklands Funeral Service, Chichester, is handling arrangements.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020