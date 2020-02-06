|
FIELD Trevor Edward (Trev) Died peacefully at
St Wilfrid's Hospice
on 24th January aged 70.
Beloved husband of Lynn,
dearest dad to Kellie and Dan;
father in law to Paul and loving
grandad to Morgan and Maddie.
A celebration of Trev's life will be held
at South Bersted Church on
Thursday 13th February at 12noon.
Family flowers only; however if desired donations can be made to St Wilfrid's Hospice via Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020