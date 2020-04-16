|
NURSE Val Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th April, aged 78.
Much loved wife of Tony,
incredible mum to Steve and Debbie,
amazing mum in law
and devoted grandma.
The funeral will take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April at 10.15am,
unfortunately due to the present times, only immediate family can be present.
However, we will arrange a memorial celebration for all her family and friends when we are able to.
With thank s to all the staff at
St Richards Hospital who cared for her.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020