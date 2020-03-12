|
|
|
Blowfield Valerie Passed away peacefully on
28th February 2020 aged 79 years.
A much loved mother of
Steven, Danny and Angela.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church Felpham on Monday
30th March at 1.00pm.
Family's request for no black to be worn. Family flowers only please but donations in Valerie's memory may be sent to The Stroke Association c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020