Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
16:00
Golders Green Crematorium - West Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Eborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Eborn

Notice Condolences

Valerie Eborn Notice
EBORN (née Wheeler)
Valerie Joyce Peacefully passed away at home,
as per her wishes on
11th July 2020, aged 90 years.

Fantastic mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A wonderful person, much loved.
Will be sadly missed by her family
and friends.

Her funeral is to be held at
Golders Green Crematorium,
West Chapel on Wednesday 29th July at 4pm. Due to the current situations, numbers are limited.
Family flowers only.
Donations to London Zoo.

Enquiries to
Agincourt Family Funerals,
tel 01243 605718.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -