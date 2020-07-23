|
|
|
EBORN (née Wheeler)
Valerie Joyce Peacefully passed away at home,
as per her wishes on
11th July 2020, aged 90 years.
Fantastic mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A wonderful person, much loved.
Will be sadly missed by her family
and friends.
Her funeral is to be held at
Golders Green Crematorium,
West Chapel on Wednesday 29th July at 4pm. Due to the current situations, numbers are limited.
Family flowers only.
Donations to London Zoo.
Enquiries to
Agincourt Family Funerals,
tel 01243 605718.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 23, 2020