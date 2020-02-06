|
|
|
LANGRIDGE Valerie Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2020, aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Peter and a much loved mum of Suzanne, Michele and Nicola and a greatly loved nan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service on
Monday 17th February at
Chichester Crematorium at 11.45am. Family have requested
that bright colours be worn.
Family flowers only but donations
in Valerie's memory may be sent
to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020