Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
14:00
Chichester Crematorium
Violet Moy Notice
Moy Violet "Vi" Passed away peacefully in
Elizabeth House Care Home on
21st February 2020, aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Victor. A much loved mum to Carol, Dru and Linda. She will be sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 10th March at
Chichester Crematorium, 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
