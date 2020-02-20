Home

Violet Turner

Violet Turner Notice
TURNER Violet (Vi) Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 10th February, aged 99.
Wife of the late Arch Turner,
butcher in Argyle Road.
Loving mother of Kevin and Sussane, nan, great nan, sister to Pam and aunt.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium,
Wednesday 26th February, 3.30pm.
No flowers please but
donations in her memory to the
British Heart Foundation, may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
