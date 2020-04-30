Home

Wendy Bateman

Notice Condolences

Wendy Bateman Notice
Bateman Wendy Heather On April 15th, 2020, aged 96,
passed away peacefully at
Barnham Manor Nursing Home.
Beloved Wife of the late James, dearly loved Mother of Susan and Linda, Grandmother of Heather and John
and Great-Grandmother of Poppy.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to current situation there
will be a private funeral.
Donations, if desired to "Brooke" (Action for Horse & Donkey Welfare) c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020
