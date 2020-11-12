|
HICKEY Wendy Passed away peacefully at
St Wilfrids Hospice on
3rd November 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Don, much loved mother of Jeremy and David, loving grandmother of Lucia and Pau and devoted sister of Judy, Brian and Roy.
A spirited lady with many interests, kind and outgoing.
Due to current circumstances there will be a private family funeral.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice or
PDSA may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield
Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 12, 2020