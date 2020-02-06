|
|
|
HUMPHREY Wendy Passed away on Tuesday
14th January 2020,
aged 53 years.
Beloved daughter to Bet and
Don Humphrey. Sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 20th February, 12 noon
at Greenacres, Heatherly Wood,
GU35 8LA.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to RSPB and / or
The Dogs Trust c/o Rowland's Funeral Services, St Peters Road, Petersfield, GU32 3HX, Tel: 01730262711
or alternatively online at www.rowlandsfuneralservices.co.uk via obituary page.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020