|
|
|
Renwick William Michael
'Mike' Passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2020, aged 91 years.
Former Chilgrove Farmer.
Devoted husband of Judy for 67 years, much loved father of Charles, Jane, Sarah, Peter, Jo and Alan, loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service is to be held at St Andrew's Church and Churchyard, West Dean.
If desired, donations in his
memory to the Friends of
Chichester Hospitals may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG. Telephone 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020