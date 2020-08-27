Home

Winifred Kent

Winifred Kent Notice
Kent Winifred Joan Passed away peacefully on
18th August 2020, aged 103 years.
Much loved wife of the late Alan, dearest Mum to Rosemary
and Christine and adored Gran
to Matthew, Alex and Katie.
Joan was a wonderful and
very special lady who will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private family funeral.
Donations in memory of Joan to
the Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 27, 2020
