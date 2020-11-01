LEE LOWE Leland Douglas Lowe was born in 1936 in Bakersfield and he passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sept. 19, 2020, in L.A. Lee was a man of great faith who lived a life of influence and impact. His family, friends, and colleagues can attest to his integrity, warmth, humor, and encouraging attitude. If something needed fixing, Lee came to the rescue! His dependability was also marked by his calm demeanor in any circumstance. Everyone, whether family or stranger, felt comfortable in his presence. Lee grew up in Pasadena and attended Pasadena City College. He served in the U.S. Army and then completed his education by earning a B.S. at UC Santa Barbara and a M.S. at UCLA. Lee married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Lou Phelan, on June 22, 1961. The next year, the Lowes moved to Kernville so Lee could teach and coach at Kern Valley High. They also grew their family, adding a son and a daughter. With their young kids, they moved back to Pasadena and Lee taught at a continuation high school. In 1968, Lee and his family relocated to Chico spending the next 30 years teaching at Fairview High as well as teaching many years at Butte College. He built a home in Stilson Canyon and became active in the community, coaching various teams and being a 4-H leader. Lee attended Neighborhood Church for three decades, starting when it was a house church on Third & Pine, watching the church grow as his family grew as well. For the past dozen years, Lee and Betty attended Calvary Chapel Chico. Faith and family were central to Lee's life. They served as Sunday School teachers at both churches. They also served as board members of the local NorCal Northern Counties area for Child Evangelism Fellowship. Lee and Betty traveled extensively and also made countless trips to support their grandchildren in their various activities. They enjoyed square dancing with friends in Oroville & Paradise. Lee loved the Lord and loved people! Family was dear to his heart and he was dearly loved by his family. Lee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Lowe, 6 Children and 15 grandchildren: David (and Robin) Lowe - Hannah, Evie, Toby, Jared; Sharon (and Mike) Medeiros - Tim (and Gabby), Alicia, Natalie, Samantha; Debbie (and Steve) Gutman - Stevie, Kylie; Ken (and Kandice) Lowe - Kassidy, Kody, Krissy; James (and Korissa) Lowe - Brynna, Kohen; Patrick Lowe; and Lee's brother, Al. A memorial service will be held for Lee on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020, 10:00am, at Neighborhood Church in Chico. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's honor to Child Evangelism Fellowship NorCal Northern Counties.



