AARON "BURNSY" KYLE BURNS June 10, 1981 - March 20, 2020 This is to shine a light on the life of Aaron, age 38 of Marysville, who passed away at his home on March 20. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and devoted friend who touched many lives. A private, humble man with a huge heart and colorful spirit left us far too soon and is greatly missed. He made the statement how he always wanted to be there for his family, because in that way he "could be their hero". He was born in Oroville, grew up in Chico where he made lifelong connections and often said his friends were his family too. In those relationships he was known to be kind, supportive and always ready to lend a hand. Aaron was a unique soul, funny, loved a good time and sought to connect with others. He also made up his own lingo and only those closest to him knew what he meant. Aaron was a natural athlete who excelled at sports including playing Viking football for PVHS in Chico. After graduating in 1999, he went on to study first aid training at CSU and criminal justice in Santa Barbara. He then decided to learn what he loved, so he enrolled in courses for all manufacturers and graduated Motorcycle Mechanics Institute of AZ. This knowledge was put to use in 2018 when he began working at Morris Cycle Supply in Marysville. He started riding again and became part of the local moto family. Aaron was a coach and mentor to novice riders and took great pride in seeing them excel. He made sure bikes were prepped and ready for a race, as it was in his nature to be organized and prepared. Recently he raced in the OTHG Sierra Chapter on his #631 KTM and developed his own training program called 3rd Degree Training. He was in his element on a dirt track. From his beginnings at Cycleland he was a fearless competitor, a successful AMA Motocross racer and is surely tearing up a track in heaven while exclaiming his known catch phrase "braaap!" In 2006 he proudly joined the Army and took this position seriously. He became a Specialist in Alpha Company, 1st Battallion 87th Infantry 10th Mtn. Division at Ft. Drum, NY, served overseas in Iraq and was honorably discharged as a disabled Veteran. Aaron had the ultimate respect for his military brothers and spoke highly of them especially his fallen brothers. Loyal, brave and true, we have all lost a caring soul. Aaron is survived by his mother Lisa Bramble; sister Amber Williams and nephew Daniel Aaron Eakes of Marysville; father Michael Burns of Chico; two uncles, Mark Bramble (Chris) of Oroville and Gregg Bramble (Elena) of Redding; extended family Jewell Philips, Tamara Hughes, Taylor Haendle; many cousins, nieces and nephews; He is preceded in death by his grandpa Harold Bramble of Oroville whom he was especially close to. A Celebration of Aaron's Life will be held at the end of the summer due to the COVID-19 restrictions.



