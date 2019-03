ADA BASTING DALKE Ada Basting Dalke, 99 years old of Chico, CA died February 15, 2019. Ada was born March 4, 1919 in Rigby, ID. Her Parents were Henry and Esma (Cole McCullough, She was the 8th of 9 girls in a family of 13 children. She moved to California with two of her sisters when she was 18 years old. In 1941, she married David John Basting in Los Angeles, CA. They had two children. They moved to Chico in 1955, David died in 1989. Ada married William Dalke, Jr. in 1997. William died in 2014. Ada is survived by her children Bill Basting (Nancy), Susan Basting; her grandson Michael Basting (Keeley); and two great-grandchildren, Valerie Basting and Jacob Basting of Chico; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home. She was interned with her husband David Basting at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Chico. Go to NewtonBracewell.com to view a full obituary and send condolences. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary