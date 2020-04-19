|
|
ADA STURM Ada Sturm, age 89 of Chico, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Orville Sturm, and her son Duane Sturm. Ada is survived by her son, Doug Sturm, and daughter, Debbie Vermette. Ada and Orville spent most of their lives in Petaluma, CA where they raised their family on a small farm. They moved to Chico in 1996 to be closer to Doug and Debbie. Ada was active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and volunteered at the Montessori School for several years, helping children with their reading skills. But, mainly, her life was centered around her family. Remembrances can be left on the Brusie Funeral Home website. www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2020