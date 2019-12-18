Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1330 Bird Street
Oroville, CA
Adolfo Alquicira Becerril


1923 - 2019
Adolfo Alquicira Becerril Obituary
ADOLFO ALQUICIRA BECERRIL Adolfo passed away at his home surrounded by his family on December 14, 2019 in Oroville, California. There will be a Visitation with Rosary on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Rosary starting at 6:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. A Funeral Mass will be held for Adolfo on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1330 Bird Street, Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 18, 2019
