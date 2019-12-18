|
ADOLFO ALQUICIRA BECERRIL Adolfo passed away at his home surrounded by his family on December 14, 2019 in Oroville, California. There will be a Visitation with Rosary on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Rosary starting at 6:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. A Funeral Mass will be held for Adolfo on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1330 Bird Street, Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 18, 2019