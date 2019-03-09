Resources More Obituaries for Agnes Nielsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Agnes Nielsen

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers AGNES NIELSEN Agnes Nielsen, born in Denmark on May 22, 1939, passed away comfortably and peacefully at the age of 79 on Sunday, December 9th in Campbell, California, surrounded by her family and the love of her life. This beautiful, adventurous, Danish farm girl jumped at the opportunity to travel to America, at the age of 17, to work in her Aunt's dress shop in Chicago. There she met and wed William Nielsen, the father of her 3 children, Peter, Helen and Annetta. Their journey continued to Southern California and then to the Bay Area whereby she became a beautician and later an x-ray and ultrasound technician. William passed away in 1998. She worked at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City, Seneca Hospital in Chester, and Enloe Hospital in Chico. Always thirsty to continue to learn, grow and try new things she developed many passions to include cross country and downhill skiing, bridge, dancing, sailing, hiking, tennis, traveling and was an avid reader. Active in the community volunteering as an Ombudsman , Casa - child advocate, Senior Park Patrol, Senior Taxes Volunteer as well as involved at Chico Community Church. She met the love of her life, Gerald Darling while taking Dance classes. For the 8 years they were together, she was never happier. She was his Princess and he treated her as such. This spirited, strong, stubborn Dane loved America, Denmark, Soris - the family farm, her Danish culture, and the Danish Brotherhood -a club where friends became family. She adored family and friends and even in her later years could be found hiking with her grandchildren in Yosemite or skiing the slopes in Tahoe. Agnes loved building memories with her grandchildren and would have quality time with them each summer by having a couple up at a time to Lake Almanor, where she also lived for many years, exploring Mount Lassen, swimming, sailing and playing tennis. Although, Lewy Body Dementia took her cognitive and functional abilities it will never take away our memories. Preceded in death by her parents- Hans Skytte Algreen Petersen and Ellen Emborg, brother- Hans Algreen Petersen, sister- Brita Moller and son- Peter Algreen Nielsen.. Survived by her children, Helen (Jim), and Annetta, 7 grandchildren - Laurel (Colin), Christina, Julianne, John (Tennie), Sarah and Erik , 2 great grandchildren- James, and Jaxon, as well as many family members in Denmark to include cousins, nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Lewy body Dementia Foundation would be appreciated. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries