Al McCoy Sr.


1927 - 2019
Al McCoy Sr. Obituary
AL MCCOY SR. Al McCoy Sr. passed away on November 9, 2019 in Oroville, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating time to read with a child, or donate to a school fundraiser. Services will be held at 2:00 on Nov 20th at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, followed by a dessert reception. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 14, 2019
