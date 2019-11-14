|
AL MCCOY SR. Al McCoy Sr. passed away on November 9, 2019 in Oroville, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating time to read with a child, or donate to a school fundraiser. Services will be held at 2:00 on Nov 20th at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, followed by a dessert reception. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 14, 2019