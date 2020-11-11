1/
Alan "Ally Boo Magoo" Padgett
1937 - 2020
ALAN "ALLY BOO MAGOO" PADGETT 4/27/37 - 10/28/20 Son of Bill and Virginia, brother to Bobby, Nancy, Barbara and Gordon. Fantastic bowler in his youth. Life long ham radio operator. Forklift operator and chain puller by trade. He was an artist and storyteller and loved to share his work with others, which brought him great joy, sharing what little he had with those he met along the way. His little brother Gordy fondly recalls Big Al's advice, "If you're going to do something, do it right", which Gordy has followed all of his life. Alan was an expert walnut cracker (yum), and consumer of "Twinkies". He leaves to mourn his family, friends far and wide, best friend Carol Rudolph, his "Angel", and Bucky the dog. Bye, bye

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
