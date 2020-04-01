|
ALBERT C. BUD DUNCAN On Wednesday, March 25th Bud Duncan passed away peacefully at age 89. Bud was born on August 16, 1930 in Colusa CA. He graduated from Chico High in 1949. Bud joined the Army in 1953, was a member of their rifle team and was a MP stationed in Austria. Bud worked for PG&E for 35 years, moving his way up from a lineman to District Manager. While a lineman he and his family enjoyed working on their almond orchard in Chico. His career with PG&E took him to Chico, Quincy, Arcata, Willow Creek and Garberville. Bud was a past president of PSEA, and was active in the communities he lived, including past president of Lions in Quincy and Rotary in Arcata. He also umpired little league baseball and refereed high school football. He retired to Lake Almanor in 1987, was a member of Lake Almanor West golf club and spent the winters in Parker, AZ. Bud enjoyed being with family and friends, travel, golf, fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing and parachuting (once). Bud is preceded in death by father Kenneth, mother Margaret, first wife Louise and siblings Dick and Dorothy. He is survived by Betty his wife of 46 years, his two children Dave and Deborah, step children Linda, Debbie and Jacque, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren with one on the way. Celebration of life will be held this summer at Lake Almanor. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 1, 2020