ALBERT FRANK Albert "Al" David Frank passed away on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 in Willows, California. Al was born on March 20, 1930 in Compton, California to parents, Albert L & Ida Frank, where he lived until he graduated high school in 1948. After graduation at the age of 17, he was hired as a Merchant Seaman and set aboard the Lorenzo P McCarthy for Japan. Nine months later after landing in Baltimore Al was "drafted" to the United States Army, completed boot camp & headed to Korea where he served with the 2nd Infantry Division of the 9th Regiment. He was honorably discharged in October of 1953. While serving in the Korean War, Sergeant Albert Frank was awarded two Purple Hearts & The Silver Star. Upon discharge Al eventually settled in the Northern California area & worked as a Line Foreman for Pacific Bell until retiring after 30 years of employment. In May of 1959, Al married Ida Sutliff & together they made their home in Willows. For several years Al volunteered as a Football Referee and Baseball Umpire for the Glenn County area High Schools & Recreation Department. He was also an active member of the Willows Elks Lodge #1786, from October 1961 until the time of his passing. He served as a past Exalted Ruler, Chaplain, Loyal Knight & Leading Knight Watching a football or baseball game with an ice cold Budweiser, along with hunting & fishing with family & friends were Al's favorite pastimes. Al is preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife, Ida and eight brothers & sisters. He is survived by a brother, Patrick, a daughter, Janice and numerous family members who will miss him deeply. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 12:00-4:00 pm at the Willows Elk Lodge. A Potluck/Refreshments will be served.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2019