ALBERT GENE ORTIZ 4/8/1948-12/13/2019 Military burial services have been held for Paradise resident Albert Gene Ortiz, 71, who spontaneously volunteered to direct fleeing traffic for four hours during the height of 2018's devastating fires. He was placed to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. He leaves to mourn him his wife of 35 years, Barbara Jeanne Ortiz of Paradise. He died of pancreatic cancer 18 days prior to his 36th wedding anniversary. He was a native of San Bernardino, California. He was born on April 8, 1948 to Albert Q. Ortiz and Davida Julia Ortiz (both deceased). He remained a resident of the Inland Empire until his retirement from Verizon after 30 years of service. He was a resident of Paradise for eight and one-half years. In 1967 he graduated from San Bernardino High school and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army and ordered to the Republic of South Viet Nam. His orders were changed abruptly when the former USSR invaded the former Czechoslovakia. He served his time with NATO forces in West Germany as buffers to continued Soviet aggression. He and his wife retired to Paradise 8 1/2 years ago and loved the foot hill community with its small town atmosphere and all the beautiful trees and wildlife. They were among those fortunate few whose homes were spared by the fire. Much of their time over the last year has been spent physically recovering from the tragedy that claimed the lives and livelihoods of their friends and neighbors. He was a devoted golfer and if he was not on the links he was watching golf on television. He had a respectable handicap and started playing the game his mid 40s. He is also survived by a sister Rosalinda Plummer of Washington, a brother Jonathan B. Ortiz and sister-in-law Florida Leonard-Ortiz of Sacramento, Nancy Parnell of Paradise, Donna Ortiz of Nevada City, sons Michael Ortiz, Keith Harmer, daughters Cynthea Tavarez, Karen Ortiz and Cheryl Morren, one grandson, ten granddaughters and one great granddaughter.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 26, 2020