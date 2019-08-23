|
|
ALBERT MICHAELS Albert W Michaels, 90, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 15, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Tricia Berkow and Kathy Hardie and one son, Kenneth Michaels. Albert had another daughter, Diana Schofield who died tragically in 1990. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Ryan Schofield, Patrice Hardie, and Jordan Hardie. He was married to his sweetheart, Lucy Michaels for over 50 years before her untimely passing in 2004 from Pancreatic cancer. Albert had a full life. He had a career spanning more than 35 years working as a marketing executive for AT&T, formerly known as Pacific Bell. He loved animals, especially dogs. In his later years his daughter, Tricia Berkow, took him down to the Chico Cat Coalition and talked her father into getting a kitten, Sammy. They had since bonded and were the best of friends until the end of Albert's life. Sammy was placed in a good home after Albert's passing. Albert loved to travel and go camping. He often took his family on road trips to Canada, YellowStone Park and the Carlsbad Caverns and the beautiful coast of Oregon. Albert was loved by many people. He had an outgoing personality and an easy-going manner. He often made friends everywhere he went. When he moved into the Oakmont six years prior to his passing, he had great fun with his friends playing games and eating meals. A memorial service will be held at Brusie Funeral Home chapel at 10:00 am on Monday, August, 26, 2019. A graveside remembrance will immediately follow at the Chico Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Lucy.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 23, 2019