ALBERT WILLIAM 'BILL' MULLINS JR. Albert William Mullins Jr. (Bill) was born in St. Louis, MO August 10, 1954 to loving parents, Ludene (Living) and Albert Sr. (Deceased). The family of five with Dena, his sister and Robert, his brother, would migrate west to reside in Antioch, CA where Bill played high school football and was smooth with the ladies. Bill would move to Chicago where he would ride motorcycles much too fast and earn himself nicknames like Billy Wolf and later Chicago Bill. He would eventually marry Lyn Glazek and have three really rad children- Haley, Meghan and Shane. Years later, Bill would marry Karyn Connors. He loved and raised her children, Kendra and Ryan, as his own. Together, Bill and Karyn would have celebrated 32 years of marriage. Bill also loved his firstborn, a son, Albert William Mullins III. Bill was lucky so have such awesome children-in-laws as well. Ann, Justin, Jonathan, Koren and Christine all held space in Bill's heart. 16 Grandkids- Alicia, Aidan, Alec, Devin, Cody, Donovan, Tyler, Ruby, Rylin, Kovi, Ever, Revel, Marley, Brayden, River, and Aluna. And one Great-Grandchild- Ayla. Baby Parker, a second great-granddaughter is nearly here. Bill leaves his loving legacy of bravery in the face of adversity, of wildly following his passion of riding, of living a life filled with freedom and the roar of the wind. Live Free. Die Brave. He is loved. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bill's Go Fund Me. https://www.gofund me.com/memorial-fund-for-bill-mullins Thank you for loving our father so well. -Albert William Mullins Jr.'s Children