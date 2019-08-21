Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Aldred Millman


1919 - 2019
Aldred Millman Obituary
ALDRED MILLMAN Aldred Leon Millman, 100, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019. He was a Yuba Sutter resident for 6 years and before that lived in Chico for 40 years. He served in the United States Army during WWII as a pilot. He was involved in theatre and was the leader of a big band orchestra. He later worked in management in retail stores in Chico. He was an active member of the Chico Elks Lodge and was the Exalted ruler in 1986 and 1992. He enjoyed traveling in his later years and visited many places all over the world. He leaves behind 4 sons, Aldred Millman (Pat), Clyde Millman (Kim), Bill Millman, Syd Millman and 1 daughter Shelley Fish (Jerry), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. And he is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy and son Scott. A memorial service will be held September 14 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Marysville California.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 21, 2019
