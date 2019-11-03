|
|
ALETA LAUTEN Aleta "Lee" Kathryn Lauten, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2019. She was born June 4, 1948 in New York and raised by her parents Bob and Betty Kennedy. They moved and settled in Chico in 1961. Lee had a long and fulfilling career as a surgery nurse. Over 40 years, she grew from a nursing assistant to a Registered Nurse First Assistant and was well loved in the Chico medical community. She volunteered on numerous medical missions in developing countries with Rotaplast International. Lee loved the ocean, fishing, playing tennis, watching rainstorms, and above all, laughing with her family and friends. She really enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes, but nothing was as popular as her famous Caesar salad dressing. She adored her 2 dogs, who gave her endless enjoyment. She was an active member of Lifespring Church and loved volunteering in their service projects. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23: "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Lee was preceded in death by her daughter Kristin Wagner, and is survived by her siblings Gayle Luna, Cynthia Ellis, and Robert Kennedy; her daughters Kandis Wagner, Kimberlee Wagner Graves, and Lindsay Lange; her son Gary Lauten; her grandsons Westin, Justin, Tyler, Wyatt, Jay, Desmond, and Shepherd; and her newborn great-grandson Landon. She was deeply proud of all her children and grandsons. Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday afternoon November 17, 2019 at Apollo Piano & Music at 936 Mangrove in Chico. There will be an open house from 12 noon to 3 pm and a brief memorial will begin at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church or to Rotaplast International.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2019