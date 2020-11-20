ALFRED DALE KUSIE Alfred Dale Kusie, a lifelong resident of Chico, CA., and a consummate produce man, ventured beyond this life on November 16, 2020 at the age of 91 in Chico. Dale is survived by his three sons, Jeff, Rick, and Michael. Dale was born in Chico, CA on November 9, 1929. Dale attended school in Chico and graduated from Chico High School in 1947. Dale served in the Army in the Korean War and won a Bronze Star for Valor during his tour. Dale married his first wife Julia Ann Regier in 1951. Dale remarried in 1963 to Jo Ane Guiler. Dale Worked in the Produce industry his entire working life. He was an operating partner in Fresh Pik't Produce until his retirement in 1999. Dale was a dedicated father and husband and loved to fish. His greatest joy was fishing on Deer Creek or on the Sacramento River with his sons and grandchildren later in life. Dale asked for no services upon his passing, and his remains will be honored by his sons in the manner which he requested.



