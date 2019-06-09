Resources More Obituaries for Alfred Regier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred Regier

ALFRED REGIER Alfred James Regier, "Big Al", passed away May 18th, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was a stubborn, independent, exceptionally kind and devoted man who dearly loved his wife, his daughters, and his granddaughters. Being a man of few words, his sense of humor was often quick-witted and hilariously insightful. Al was born to Tena and Barney Regier on August 1st, 1923 in Washita County. His youth was spent riding Jim, his thoroughbred horse, jumping bareback over farm fences through the open southwestern plains and chasing tumbleweeds with his brother, Vernon. Al faced many challenges in his early childhood. Through enduring the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, he developed extraordinary tenacity and an incredible work ethic. At 18 years old, he enlisted in the US Army during World War II, leaving his home to train at Fort Ord, California. He, along with the 864th Engineer Combat Battalion, trained in England in preparation for the D-Day invasion. On June 6th, 1944 his battalion along with allied fought on Omaha Beach. Shortly after, they would advance through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and finally Germany where he was stationed when WWII concluded. Upon returning home to Chico, Al rarely spoke of his experiences during the war. He quietly began to rebuild a life with a loving wife. Al met Margie Spreen at Bidwell Park's One-Mile dam swimming area; gazing at her across the water, it was love at first sight. Two years later, they would wed on April 17th, 1948. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 71 years. Together, they raised two cherished daughters with whom he enjoyed water skiing at Lake Shasta and snow skiing at Mount Lassen. Al built a fulfilling career around an industry he was passionate about, becoming owner of the Sno-White Drive-In where he is still known to this day for his delicious early morning donuts. Later, the Chico community came to know Al as the owner of "Big Al's" where he became a local legend for his triple thick milkshakes and awesome burger baskets. When he retired from the drive-in business, "he missed the kids the most." He reminisced about filling the local student's with a "Happy Days" atmosphere, where the drive-in parking lot was filled with hot rods and groups of local kids. Al was an avid golfer, joining other Butte Creek golfers for over 50 years. Ted and Jan Blofsky can be credited for the fun golf excursions they skillfully organized. Al, Margie, Ted and Jan greatly enjoyed trips to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and many other cities all over the U.S. to play their beloved sport; these memorable trips brought an immense amount of happiness to Al. Al was a lifetime member of the Chico Elks Lodge No. 423 for over 60 years. Al greatly enjoyed many events at the lodge, father-daughter dance nights, and Elks dinners with his community and close friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Regier, his children, Cindy, Sandee and son-in-law Paul, granddaughters, Lindsey and Arianna, brother Vernon and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by; his mother Tena, father Barney, sister Julia, and son-in-law Don. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 23rd beginning at 12pm at the Chico Elks Club, 1705 Manzanita Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Enloe Hospice, Butte County Humane Society or a in his honor.