ALICE CALARCO Our amazing mom, Alice Erlinger Calarco, peacefully passed away on July 29th surrounded by family, within a loving circle of grace. Mom left us here to continue her family connection, including her six children, Catherine Calarco, Teresa Calarco, Steve Calarco, Andrea Calarco, Pete Calarco and Veronica Calarco, 6 grandchildren Brian, Rachele, Nikolaus, Dante, Noah and Roman, and 4 great grandchildren. Also, her brothers Tony Erlinger and Bill Erlinger. We have an extended family that Mom enjoyed getting together with for events and visits Mom was born in Hollywood, CA and attended John Burrows High School. She loved spending time at the beach including fishing and hiking. Mom graduated from Mount St Mary's Nursing School in 1958 and moved to Chico area to be near her parents. In Chico, she worked at several hospitals including Enloe Hospital. The magic continues when she met our Dad, Nino Calarco, while he was working at the Butte County Health Dept. They knew they were meant for each other and soon married as they both wanted to have a large family. Mom and Dad were married for 52 years celebrating each year together. Her greatest joy was family. She had the capacity to manage the chaos of family including things such as 4 kids in diapers and working as an ER nurse all at the same time. Mom and Dad would pack up all of us and the gear into one station wagon, to camp out at Lake Almanor or Butte Meadows. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling overseas and having us visit with her for brunch. Mom volunteered several organizations including The American Heart Association
and St Vincent De Paul. She was active at St John the Baptist and Our Devine Savoir Catholic churches in Chico. She deeply cared for people and always made everyone feel welcome and special. Mom lives on in all our hearts and the hearts of those who knew her. Her caregiving spirit and generous humor will be part of our lives always. May she rest in peace, with our Dad, in Heaven. To honor our Mom, please make a donation in her name to any of these charities: The American Heart Association
, The American Cancer Society
St Vincent De Paul, Red Cross or a local food bank.
