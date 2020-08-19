ALICE GIRVIN Alice Beebe Girvin passed on August 14. She was an amazing and interesting woman. She was the proud daughter of Dan and Helena Beebe, original founders of the Oroville-Mercury Register. Alice was born in Modesto, CA and raised in Oroville. She attended Oroville High School, Mills College and the University of Oregon. Alice and her dear friend Marvin Mc Clain spent many happy hours arranging reunions for OHS graduates. Alice was a long-time member of the Omega Nu Sorority of Oroville. She enjoyed many crafts but sewing was her passion. Alice was a student of the unknown, constantly searching for answers from here and beyond. Nutrition was a specialty and many friends and acquaintances sought her advice and healing remedies. Alice enjoyed swimming, tennis, playing the clarinet and piano. She was 98-years old when she passed peacefully at her home in Calistoga. Alice Beebe is survived by her daughters Carol and Joan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by dear friends Rosa Pimentel and Raul Diaz who cared for her and loved her. A service will be held at the Holy Assumption Monastery, Calistoga. The future date will be announced.



