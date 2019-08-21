Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations
722 Oak St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1732
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
1921 - 2019
Alice Mello Obituary
ALICE MELLO Alice Nunes Mello, 97, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019, with loved ones by her side. Alice was loving, and greatly loved by all, especially her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Alice was born November 8, 1921, to Frank and Anna Nunes, in Ferndale, California. She was one of 7 siblings. On February 10, 1940, she married Joe Mello, and 2 years later they welcomed daughter Diana Jean. In 1948 the family moved to Orland. Joe owned M&K Trucking, and Alice worked at T. M. Duche Nut Company, where she made many friends. Alice and Joe were married more than 50 years. Joe preceded her in death, as did her daughter, two grandchildren, and her siblings. Alice is survived by her grandson, Dan Laughlin (Claire), and two great-grandsons, Max and Ben, who all will miss her dearly. Alice was lovingly cared for in her home by Ruth Holmes and daughter Kim, for many years. Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude for Alice's daily care and well-being. The people who cared for her greatly enriched her life. Visitation will be this Thursday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary. Services for Alice Mello will be held this Friday, August 23, 11:00 am, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, followed by a gravesite burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 21, 2019
