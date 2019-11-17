|
|
ALICE STEPHENS Alice Stephens passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 12th, 2019 after a year and a half fight with cancer. Alice Lorraine Peterson was born on December 15th, 1940 in Alliance, Nebraska. She was one of seven children. Alice and her younger sister Twyla moved to Richvale, California in 1954 with their adopted parents Elmer and Florence Peterson. Alice attended Richvale Elementary School where she met her best friend Shirley Anderson (Sands) and her husband Audrey Stephens. Alice and Audrey wed on August 18th, 1961. Alice worked numerous agricultural related jobs including driving truck for the Family farm every harvest until 1995. Alice and Audrey have two sons, Gregory and Daniel. Alice was very involved in her sons' lives; She was a 4H leader, Biggs little league secretary, and supported her sons at every sporting event. She also was very involved in Richvale Evangelical Free Church, was an admirable volunteer in the community and later in life was a member of the Richvale Caf‚'s board. Alice served 50 years being a Butte County Election poll director volunteer. Alice was an extremely selfless individual and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. In her free time Alice enjoyed creating beautiful ceramic figurines and crafts, knitting scarves for her grandchildren, playing card/dice games such as Bunco with her wonderful friend Barbara Job, spending time with her family especially during the summer at Lake Almanor and traveling all over the western United States watching her granddaughter play softball. Alice has five grandchildren: Dalton, Alexandra, Brielle, Caroline and Elizabeth. Alice will be remembered by her family and friends. Alice was laid to rest in Glenn Oaks Cemetery in Chico, California. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Richvale Evangelical Free Church. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, 2019